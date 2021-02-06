Tennessee reported a record 203 new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Friday, topping the previous record of 192 reported on Jan. 26.
The state’s record death toll put it on the cusp of setting a new record for virus-related deaths in a single week, with 755 reported since Monday. The record for deaths in a week is 791, set last week. In January, the state reported a record number of new monthly deaths with 2,743 — an average of 88 per day.
Through five days in February, the state is reporting an astounding 151 new deaths per day.
If that average holds through the weekend, it’s possible Tennessee could see its first 1,000-death week.
Regionally, new deaths have also picked up, though not at the same level the state’s have, with 42 deaths reported since Monday — well short of the weekly record of 75 set early last month. Average daily new deaths, however, have picked up this month, with an average of 10.5 new deaths per day since Monday compared to January’s average of 7.5.
Northeast Tennessee is also 75 virus-related fatalities away from reaching 1,000.
Test positivity trending down
Northeast Tennessee counties reported their lowest daily positive test rate in more than three months on Friday, with more than 1,300 new reported tests.
The 5.35% daily positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since the 4.84% rate reported on Nov. 1, a day with fewer than 600 new reported tests. The seven-day positivity rate, meanwhile, dropped to 10.63% on Friday — the second-lowest rate since mid-October.
Carter (10%) and Unicoi (16.67%) counties were the only ones in the region to have a positive test rate of 10% or higher. Greene (3.14%), Hancock (0%), Hawkins (4.85%), Johnson (0%), Sullivan (6.89%) and Washington (6.76%) were all below that mark.