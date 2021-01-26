Tennessee reported a record 192 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Tuesday, putting the state on the precipice of a new monthly high for deaths.

Tennessee has reported 2,255 deaths since Jan. 1 — just 50 shy of December’s record 2,305 deaths. Through 26 days in January, the state has averaged 86.7 deaths per day, far outpacing last month’s 74.3 average.

If the monthly death record doesn’t fall on Wednesday, it will likely fall on Thursday, as the state has only recorded fewer than 50 deaths over a two-day period twice in the past two months.

Northeast Tennessee is also likely to see its monthly death record fall, adding 21 virus-related deaths on Tuesday — tied for its third-highest single-day toll. It is the third time this month at least 20 deaths have been reported in the region.

No other month has record more than one such day.

Tuesday’s new deaths brought the region’s average number of deaths this month up to 7.6 per day, slightly above last month’s rate of 7.3. Before Tuesday’s total, the region was averaging 7.08 deaths per day. Overall, 198 virus-related deaths have been reported since Jan. 1, 30 shy of the December record.

January’s total is currently the second-highest monthly toll the region has seen since March.

Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, Sullivan County (+8) added the most, with Hawkins County adding four. Three counties — Carter, Greene and Washington — each added three new deaths. A total of 848 Northeast Tennesseans have been reported dead due to the virus since March, with Sullivan (229), Washington (209), Carter (124) and Greene (120) counties each reporting more than 100 deaths.

Ballad hospitalizations continue to decline

Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their decline on Tuesday, down to their lowest point since Oct. 25 with 163 (-11) people hospitalized with the virus across its hospitals.

Of those hospitalized, 31 (-5) were in intensive care, also a three-month low. There were 20 (-5) people on ventilators, fewest since Nov. 6. Since Monday, 16 people were admitted and 30 were discharged. There were 73 available COVID-designated beds.

Ballad’s weekly press briefing is Wednesday at 11 a.m., and will be streamed on the Press’ Facebook page.

Region’s health departments to reduce testing hours beginning Wednesday

The Northeast Regional Health Office, which oversees health departments in seven of the region’s eight counties, announced on Tuesday that it would be reducing testing hours at all its county health departments beginning on Wednesday “to allow staff members to transition to vaccination events for the designated phase groups in the community.”

As of Jan. 27, health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins (Churchill and Rogersville), Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties will only be open for testing between 8:30-10:30 a.m. As of Tuesday, all of the region’s health departments were testing at least three hours per day, between 8:30-11:30 a.m.