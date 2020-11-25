Tennessee reported a record number of new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Wednesday with 92; Northeast Tennessee’s toll crossed the 400 mark, with 47% of those having been been reported in the past 30 days.

Northeast Tennessee by the numbers

256 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 21,554.

9 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 408.

322 new projected inactive cases for a total of 18,754.

2,392 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

New cases by county: Carter 43, Greene 25, Hancock 3, Hawkins 24, Johnson 20, Sullivan 64, Unicoi 19, Washington 58.

Active cases by county: Carter 298, Greene 301, Hancock 15, Hawkins 195, Johnson 66, Sullivan 820, Unicoi 116, Washington 581.

Local data analysis

Northeast Tennessee reached a grim milestone on Wednesday, recording its 400th virus-related fatality. Since Nov. 1, 160 Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID-19, more than doubling the previous record of 83 recorded in October. On Wednesday, nine new deaths were reported across four counties — Sullivan County added five, Carter County reported two and Unicoi and Washington counties each added one.

Washington County still has the most deaths with 102, though Sullivan County is close behind with 96 deaths. The region’s two most populous counties account for 49.5% of its deaths.

The region’s new case count also increased after a reporting delay led to a lower number of labs being processed on Tuesday, which kept the region’s new case count below 100 for the first time in more than three weeks. On Wednesday, 256 new cases were reported — slightly below the 294 new cases per day average in the seven days leading up to Tuesday’s delay.

That could be due to a lower number of tests being processed overnight, with only 903 new tests reported across the region. The region’s positive test rate was 26.02%, with Greene County (16.3% positivity) the only one with a positive rate below 20% among counties that reported new positive tests.

Active cases, meanwhile, dropped by 75 across the region after falling by more than 400 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the region’s active case count was 2,392 — down more than 500 from Monday’s peak of 2,901.

Hospitalizations

Ballad Health reported a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations it has, which sat at 210 (-1) on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 43 (-1) were in intensive care and 26 (-3) were on ventilators. There were five people awaiting test results.

Ballad’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been falling for a little more than a week, but are expected to begin rising again in the weeks after Thanksgiving. According to projections from Ballad, more than 200 hospitalizations are expected in the two-week period of Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, along with roughly 150 deaths.

There were 26 new hospitalizations reported across the region on Wednesday, the second-highest single day total reported in Northeast Tennessee. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+6), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+2), Sullivan (+12), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+3).

School-age children

There were 45 new cases reported among school-age children on Wednesday, with Johnson County adding 16 — the most of any county in the region. Carter (+4), Greene (+8), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+6), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+7) counties also reported new cases.

ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s active case count increased by three on Wednesday, up to 28 cases affecting 23 students and five employees. There were 33 (-3) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include people who have tested positive and those awaiting results. Five new cases were reported on Wednesday for a total of 14 since Monday.

There are 433 cases considered recovered.

Mountain Home VA





The Mountain Home VA’s active case count fell by two after holding steady at a record level of 155 for two consecutive days. As of Wednesday, there were 1,022 (+14) total cases, of which 153 (-2) were active and 819 (+16) were considered inactive. Fifty have died.

Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers

2,118 new cases for a total of 347,972 since tracking began in March.

92 new deaths reported for a total of 4,466.

5,332 new inactive cases for a total of 308,566 inactive cases.

2,183 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.

13,836 new tests for a total of 4.32 million.

34,940 active cases.

State analysis

Tennessee reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday with 92, surpassing the previous record of 89 reported on Nov. 11. Since Monday, 220 new deaths have been reported statewide, putting Tennessee on pace to set a new single-week record for fatalities.

Hospitalizations remained at a record level again on Wednesday, increasing by 58 to 2,183 — the 11th-straight day of increase.

Active cases fell by nearly 4,000 on Wednesday, and have dropped by about 9,000 since Monday’s peak.