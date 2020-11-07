The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record 5,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) along with 49 virus-related fatalities on Saturday.
The new record smashed the state's previous record for new cases in a single day, which was 3,606 set on Oct. 23.
There were 25,463 active cases across Tennessee, a net increase of 2,225 from Friday, and a total of 3,590 people had died.
Through Saturday, 237 people had died from virus-related causes this week, setting a new record even with one day remaining. The previous record was 225 set the week ending October 25.
Eight of the state's deaths were reported in the upper eight counties of Northeast Tennessee for a total of 297 since the pandemic began. Carter and Greene counties had one death each, while Sullivan and Washington counties reported three each.
The region reported 255 new cases, 110 of which were in Sullivan. Washington County had the second most at 56.
After 419 cases reached inactive status, there were 2,109 active cases in the upper eight counties, a net drop of 146 from Friday's total. This was the lowest number of active infections in the region since Oct. 23, when the total was 2,049.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 16,300. New cases: 255.
- Active cases: 2109. Net change in active cases: -146.
- Inactive cases: 13,920. Cases reaching inactive status: 419
- Positive test rate: 10.30% from 2,271 new tests.
- Total deaths: 297. New deaths: 8.
- Hospitalizations: 815 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 2.
- Cases among school-age children: 1,729 over the course of the pandemic. New cases: 27.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 278,215. New cases: 5,071.
- Active cases: 25,463. Net change in active cases: 2,252.
- Inactive cases: 249,162. Cases reaching inactive status: 2,770.
- Positive test rate: 11.10% from 44,496 new tests.
- Total deaths:3590. New deaths: 49.
- Hospitalizations: 10,645 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 27. Net change from Friday: -14.