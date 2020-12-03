Tennessee reported a record number of new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 92 reported on Nov. 25 by one. Northeast Tennessee reported 14 more virus-related deaths, its fourth-highest one-day toll.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 314 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 24,650.
- 14 new deaths for a total of 450.
- 363 new inactive cases for a total of 21,586.
- 2,614 active cases
- New cases by county: Carter 31, Greene 25, Hancock 7, Hawkins 42, Johnson 15, Sullivan 66, Unicoi 25, Washington 103.
- Active cases by county: Carter 327, Greene 341, Hancock 36, Hawkins 227, Johnson 77, Sullivan 711, Unicoi 131, Washington 764.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported 14 new virus-related fatalities on Thursday — 15% of the state's total despite the region only accounting for around 7% of its population. New deaths were reported in Carter (+5), Greene (+1), Sullivan (+6) and Washington (+2) counties.
Overall, the region's death rate is still higher than that of the state, with Northeast Tennessee reporting 88.2 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to the state's rate of 70.6 deaths per 100,000.
In three days this month, the region has recorded 38 new deaths, an average of 12.6 per day — more than double the average 5.8 deaths per day average reported in November, the region's deadliest month. On Wednesday, Ballad Health officials announced that the hospital system has acquired two refrigerated morgue trucks — one of which is parked at Johnson City Medical Center — in preparation of a projected rise in deaths. The health system expects 210 deaths during the three-week period of Nov. 29-Dec. 19.
With Thursday's numbers, the region's active case count fell for the third straight day — down to 2,614, with Sullivan (711) and Washington (764) counties accounting for 56.4% of that total. Thursday's total represents a decrease of 63 from Wednesday. Active cases fell in Carter (-9), Greene (-28), Hancock (-4), Sullivan (-34) and Washington (-7).
Despite lower than average testing rates for the third-straight day, Northeast Tennessee reported its fourth consecutive day with more than 300 new cases, which is a record. So far this week, the region has reported more than 1,800 new cases and is on pace to set a new record for cases in a single week. The current record of 2,194 was reported in mid-November.
The region's positive test rate was above 20% on Thursday, at 24.46% of 1,149 new tests. Every county reported a positive test rate above 14%, though most were above 20%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of patients in intensive care on Thursday, a day after announcing it would be suspending all elective surgeries for 30 days in preparation for a surge in hospitalizations. The suspension will go into effect on Monday. New models from Ballad project more than 500 patients hospitalized with the virus by the end of the year.
As of Thursday, Ballad had 254 (-7) inpatients, of which 53 (+6) were in intensive care and 34 (+9) were on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is tied for the record reported on Nov. 19. There were seven others awaiting test results.
Northeast Tennessee reported six new hospitalizations on Thursday: three in Sullivan County, two in Greene County and one in Washington County. The region remains on pace to set a new record for hospitalizations in a single-week, with 74 reported since Monday. The record is 93.
School-age children
There were 23 new cases reported among school-age children in the region on Thursday. New cases were reported in Carter (+2), Greene (+3), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+6), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+8).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University's active case count rose again on Thursday, up to 14 — with 10 students and four employees infected. There were 24 (-5) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those who've tested positive for the virus and those awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA’s active case count increased back to a record-tying level, with 192 (+8) active cases attributed to the facility as of Thursday. In total, there were 1,193 (+28) cases attributed to Mountain Home, with 949 (+20) considered inactive. Fifty-two (no change) have died.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,967 new cases for a total of 388,252 since tracking began in March.
- 93 new deaths reported for a total of 4,781.
- 5,297 new inactive cases for a total of 347,412 inactive cases.
- 2,476 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 19,682 new tests for a total of 4.59 million.
- 36,059 active cases.
State analysis
Tennessee reported a record number of new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 4,781. Since Monday, 227 Tennesseans have died of the virus, putting the region's on pace to break the single week death record of 373 reported in late-November.
The state is also on pace to set a record for new cases, with nearly 22,000 reported since Monday — an average of 5,433.5 per day. The record for new cases in a week is 29,539 reported between Nov. 16-22.