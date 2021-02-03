On March 20, 2020, Tennessee reported its first novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death.

In the 320 days since, 10,033 have died of the virus — the toll taking less than two months to double. Nearly two-thirds of the state's deaths have been reported since Nov. 1, with a record 2,743 deaths reporting in January, more than double the number reported in November. Last week, the state reported a record 791 virus-related fatalities, with three of the state's five deadliest weeks having been reported last month.

On Wednesday, 133 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total since Monday to 383 — putting the state on pace to see another record number of deaths this week. In Northeast Tennessee's upper eight counties, at least 913 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

New cases leveling out over last week

Northeast Tennessee's seven-day average remained relatively steady on Wednesday, though it did fall from Tuesday's rate of 153.1. The region's new case rate has see-sawed between 155 and 138 since Jan. 27.

In the greater region, Northeast Tennessee's seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 is slightly higher than that of Southwest Virginia, which is averaging 28.1 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week. Northeast Tennessee's rate of 28.7, however, is still well below that of Western North Carolina, which is averaging 52.9 daily new cases.

Statewide, the new case rate over the past week declined sharply on Wednesday after several days around 2,600 and 2,700 average new daily cases.

Active cases continue free-fall

Though new cases are experience some flattening over the past several days, active cases are still declining, though their rate of decline has slowed over the past week in Northeast Tennessee.

The region's 1,561 active cases remain the lowest since mid-October, though they've only declined by about 230 since Jan. 27 after dropping by nearly 3,500 in 17 days prior. Tennessee's overall active case count has experienced a relatively steady decline, with active cases at their lowest point since late November.