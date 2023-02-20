Unicoi County seeks state, federal assistance after third major flood in 13 months
Contributed by Unicoi County Highway Department

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency wants to help Tennesseans plan for emergency weather events.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week is a week set aside by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to make everyone aware of the upcoming spring which is when we normally have severe rain, thunderstorms and, in recent years, tornadoes in the state of Tennessee,” Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin said.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you