It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency wants to help Tennesseans plan for emergency weather events.
“Severe Weather Awareness Week is a week set aside by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to make everyone aware of the upcoming spring which is when we normally have severe rain, thunderstorms and, in recent years, tornadoes in the state of Tennessee,” Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin said.
Erwin said one of the most common, and often most severe, emergency weather events in Unicoi County is flash flooding.
“Living in a mountainous area with the rain hitting the mountains and coming down the valleys, we can have flash flooding in a matter of an hour after the severe rain comes,” Erwin said.
In addition to flooding, Erwin said heavy winds and even tornadoes have caused problems in the state in the last few years.
“We have winds that come through, and last year we had two tornadoes strike down in Tennessee that have caused some damage,” Erwin said.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is observed to raise awareness about severe weather events in the state and how best to prepare for them, and Erwin said a large part of that is being informed when severe weather is on its way.
“When severe weather is coming and a warning is put out or a watch is put out, watch social media,” Erwin said. “Watch local news. Keep up with the latest on what is coming and what may be hitting.”
Erwin said power outages are possible in severe weather emergencies, and so having an alternative power source for cell phones is important. Erwin also suggests people keep a full tank of gas and supplies in their vehicles in case they become stranded for a period of time.
Erwin also said families should have a pre-planned designated meeting spot in case they become separated.
“They need to have alternate meeting locations for their families to where if something happens and a family does get displaced they’ll know where to meet up,” Erwin said. “In today’s world we rely on our cell phones. Nobody remembers phone numbers or addresses — we rely on our phones. So actually having hard copies of phone numbers to reach out to loved ones in cases of emergencies in case we don’t have our cell phones.”
TEMA also suggests stocking an emergency kit, which should include a gallon of water a day per person for at least three days, a battery-powered radio, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone chargers, medications, copies of important family documents and pet food.
According to a press release from TEMA, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week there will be a statewide tornado drill and a test of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.