The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to fill 100 new positions after receiving government funding.
The government granted the money for new positions as the population is rising across the state, and the trooper to civilian ratio is extremely low, according to THP Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan Hall.
Of the 100 positions available, several will be based in Memphis and Nashville as well as other metropolitan areas where the need is greatest.
Daily services performed by troopers include assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations and tactical duties, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad and more, according to the THP website.
No experience is needed to become a state trooper, according to Hall, but applicants must meet certain qualifications to be accepted. For example, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, a U.S. citizen, possess a valid driver’s license and have a high school education.
Other requirements include completing a criminal history disclosure, passing a physical agility test, submitting a fingerprint sample, passing medical, physical, and psychological exams, meeting vision requirements, and passing an intense background check among other things, according to their website.
If an applicant is selected, then they will be required to attend either a 10- or 16-week-long military-style training program. The 10-week program is for applicants making a lateral transition while the 16-week course is for those with no previous experience.
“We’re looking for very self motivated folks that desire to work hard, earn an honest living and provide for their family and establish a career and a lifestyle within the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Hall said. “They need to be very high producing and very self-motivated, very responsible and determined. That’s what we look for in a candidate.”
The entry level salary for a trooper cadet entering the academy is $3,479 a month, and upon completion of training, that will increase to $3,838 per month. With annual pay increases, a trooper can eventually make up to $68,448 a year after 10 years of service.