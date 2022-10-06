THP car

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to hire hard working individuals to fill 100 new positions.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to fill 100 new positions after receiving government funding.

The government granted the money for new positions as the population is rising across the state, and the trooper to civilian ratio is extremely low, according to THP Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan Hall.

