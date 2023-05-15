Sycamore Shoals Hospital, a part of Ballad Health, is the only hospital in Carter County. Some residents of the county are concerned that Ballad may be considering a cut in services to the hospital or possibly closing the intensive care unit. The Tennessee Department of Health will be holding a public hearing in Blountville on June 12, where these concerned citizens can make their voices heard.
BLOUNTVILLE — During the past few weeks, residents of Carter County on social media and in face to face conversations have raised concerns that Ballad Health may be in the process of cutting services provided to the community by Sycamore Shoals Hospital, including the possible reduction or elimination of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
Now those in the community expressing concerns can have their voices heard and brought to officials of the Tennessee Department of Health.
The department issued a media advisory on Friday that the department will hold a public hearing on June 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Northeast State Community College Performing Arts Center, 2425 Highway 75, in Blountville. The doors will open at 5 p.m.
The specific document is the Third Amended and Restated Terms of Certification Governing the Certificate of Public Advantage issued to Ballad Health pursuant to the master affiliation agreement and plan integration by and between Wellmont HealthSystem and Mountain States Health Alliance, approval date: Sept. 19, 2017. Third Restatement Date July 1, 2022.
The media advisory said that those who wish to provide comments on their views regarding the operation of the COPA may sign in upon entering the Performing Arts Center auditorium on June 12. Those who wish to speak will be given three minutes to deliver remarks. A court reporter will attend and record the hearing.
Participants may also bring written comments. Those unable to attend the hearing may provide input by email to tn.health@tn.gov or by mail to the Tennessee Department of Health — COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243.