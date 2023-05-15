Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, a part of Ballad Health, is the only hospital in Carter County. Some residents of the county are concerned that Ballad may be considering a cut in services to the hospital or possibly closing the intensive care unit. The Tennessee Department of Health will be holding a public hearing in Blountville on June 12, where these concerned citizens can make their voices heard.

 John Thompson/Six Rivers Media

BLOUNTVILLE — During the past few weeks, residents of Carter County on social media and in face to face conversations have raised concerns that Ballad Health may be in the process of cutting services provided to the community by Sycamore Shoals Hospital, including the possible reduction or elimination of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Now those in the community expressing concerns can have their voices heard and brought to officials of the Tennessee Department of Health.

