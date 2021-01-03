Tennessee passed the 7,000 mark for fatalities related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday after reporting 55 more deaths, including two in Northeast Tennessee.
One death each was recorded in Carter and Hawkins counties, bringing the upstate’s total to 657 since the pandemic began. Forty of those deaths occurred over the last seven days. Sullivan County continued to lead the region with 181 fatalities, followed by Washington County at 165. All other counties in the region had fewer than 100.
Statewide, 7,025 people had died from virus-related causes with 513 recorded over the last seven days. This was the third highest weekly total reported in Tennessee. The peak was 609 for the week ending Dec. 20.
Ballad stays at record number of hospitalizations
After setting a new record of 339 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, the health system reported the same number of inpatients on Sunday. Sixty-seven of those patients were in intensive care units (one fewer than Saturday) while 38 were on ventilators (one more than Saturday). Another six patients were awaiting test results. Ballad had 39 beds available for additional COVID-19 care.
The health system reported that 14 more people had died from virus-related causes in its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for a total of 1,147 since the pandemic began. Of those, 101 had been recorded in the last seven days. The seven-day positive test rate for the service area was 30.7%
Positive test rates in NETN, state again above 20%
Northeast Tennessee’s counties had a combined positive test rate of 29.01% from 1,327 new tests on Sunday. Carter County led the way with a 41.61% rate, followed by Unicoi County at 41.18%.
Over the last seven days, the region had averaged a 26.96% positivity rate. The rate has stayed above 10 percent since Oct. 15 — 81 consecutive days.
The state’s positive test rate was 21.41% from 15,364 new tests.
Region records 463 new cases
The upper eight counties averaged 433 new cases per day for the week after adding 463 on Sunday. The week’s high was on New Year’s Day at 709 new cases.
Washington County accounted for the most new cases in the region Sunday at 130. Four other counties had more than 50 new cass — Greene at 98, Sullivan at 97, Carter at 59 and Hawkins at 56.
Statewide, there were 4,165 new cases, bringing the week’s average to 5,515 per day.
Northeast Tennessee active infections back on rise
After a brief downturn last week, active infections in the upper eight counties grew again Sunday as new cases outgrew those reaching inactive status. The total grew by 227 to 4,754.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee peaked Dec. 21 at 6,036.
Washington County had the most in the region at 1,272, which was 60 more than on Saturday. Sullivan County was next with 1,202, which was 35 more than Saturday.
The state considers cases no longer infectious after 14 days, so active cases represent new cases over the same period minus deaths.
Statewide, there were 233 net new active cases bringing the total to 74,306. Active infections peaked at 85,406 on Dec. 21.
Relative to population, Northeast Tennessee had 931.6 current infections per 100,000 people, compared to a statewide rate of 1,097.6.