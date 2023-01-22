ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.
The magazine is published by Tennessee State Parks, a division of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and is a bi-monthly print and online magazine featuring smart articles and gorgeous photography.
The article on Roan Mountain State Park is about the naturalist rallies that are put together every spring, fall and winter by the Friends of Roan Mountain. The story begins with the upcoming 15th Annual Winter Naturalist Rally, which will take place on Feb. 11. It then goes on to discuss the spring and fall naturalist rallies.
The story includes the speakers who will be presenting programs at the rallies and the numerous hikes and field trips that are offered throughout the park, the Roan Highlands and surrounding wild areas of Carter County.
The story was written by the four directors of the naturalist rallies. These include Tracy Campbell and Jennifer Bauer, who are the directors of the winter naturalist rallies; and by Larry McDaniel and Gary Barrigar, who are the directors of the spring and fall naturalist rallies.
The story also includes beautiful photographs of each of the seasonal rallies by professional photographer Jerry Greer, who is a former director of the rallies and photographs contributed by Barrigar. Here is a link to the story: https://bit.ly/3Wj2sSx.
The second story is about Death coming to Carter Mansion, which was written by Chad Bogart, curator of the museum at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Bogart has long experience not only as a ranger for the park but also as a historical re-enactor, and he has done extensive research on the frontier life in the late 18th century and early 19th centuries.
Bogart has used his extensive knowledge of the period to present many informative and fun programs for the visitors to the state historic park. One of those programs was on Death coming to the Carter Mansion, in which he provides detailed information about the death and mourning customs of the age and the way families went through the mourning and funeral process. He made the programs more real by decorating the Carter Mansion in the traditional funeral decorations of the age and dressed in the appropriate mourning clothes. Antique coffins completed the setting.
Bogart said at the time he wrote the articles for the Tennessee Conservationist, he was preparing a similar program on Death visiting Sabine Hill, the other historical home that is overseen by the park. Since it was of the early 19th century instead of the late 18th century and since the architecture of Sabine Hill had progressed to a more modern Federalist style from the Carter Mansion, which was the first wood frame home in Tennessee, Bogart had to make a lot of changes in his program.
The programs had usually been done in June, which was the time of the year when Landon Carter, the man Carter County is named for, died on June 5, 1800. The next one Bogart plans to do will be presented on Feb. 17 and 18. Those dates will mark the death of Carter’s wife, Elizabeth MacLin Carter, who survived her husband by over 40 years, dying on Feb. 27, 1842. The county seat of Carter County, Elizabethton, is named in her honor.