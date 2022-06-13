ELIZABETHTON — A beginning of a 250th anniversary celebration that will continue for the next eight years was marked on Friday at the start of the evening’s performance of the play Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.
Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. John Holsclaw, whose districts include Sycamore Shoals, took the opportunity to present a copy of a Tennessee Senate resolution that was passed on April 18, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the formation of the Watauga Association. Crowe and Holsclaw presented the resolution to Jennifer Bauer, manager of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Also at the presentation of the Senate resolution were Mike Robertson, director of state park operations, Robin Peeler, manager for Area 6 of the state parks, and several staff members of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Chad Bogart, museum curatorial assistant with the park, said the resolution will be hung in a place of honor in the Visitors Center. Bogart said this is the first of four significant events that happened at Sycamore Shoals that will be celebrating 250th anniversaries in the coming years.
“We had the 250th anniversary of the Watauga Association, which was this spring,” Bogart said. “In three years, we will observe the 250th anniversary of the Transylvania Purchase, and four years from now we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Siege at Fort Watauga.” Bogart said the string of anniversaries will reach its climax in eight years, with the anniversary of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men, who assembled at Sycamore Shoals and then marched through Yellow Mountain Gap on their way to meet a British loyalist force under Maj. Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain. Bogart said a patch commemorating the Watauga Association is available in the book store of the Visitors Center for $7.
In the past, Bogart has said these events were not just important local events, but had a national impact. Even President Theodore Roosevelt wrote about the significance of the Watauga Association in his book The Winning of the West. Roosevelt wrote that the settlers of the region in 1772 “formed a written constitution, the first ever adopted west of the mountain, or by a community composed of American-born freeman. It is this fact of the early independence and self-government of the settlers along the headwaters of the Tennessee that gives to their history its peculiar importance. They were the first men of American birth the establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
The Senate resolution provides more detail on the creation of the Watauga Association: “In the spring of 1772, meeting under a large sycamore tree by the Doe River in what is now Elizabethton, settlement leaders drafted articles of government for the Watauga Association and later negotiated a land lease and purchase with the Cherokee, formed a court and a militia, and organized the defense of the settlement.”
The resolution concluded by resolving that “we hereby officially commemorate the 250th anniversary of the formation of the Watauga Association, paying respectful tribute to the origin of self governance in the state of Tennessee.”