Statistics for the past two years point to a significant increase in mental and behavioral health issues among children and teenagers.
Officials say those numbers continue to increase steadily in areas of anxiety, depression and substance misuse, which are also contributing factors to self-harm and suicidal ideas.
Tim Perry, Frontier Health’s senior vice president of children’s services, said health care professionals were already seeing an increase among children and adolescents seeking mental health services in 2019, a year before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were already feeling a surge of mental health issues in April 2020,” Perry said. “In particular, we were seeing depression and anxiety already on the rise when the pandemic hit and everything was shut down.”
When that happened, Perry said resources were shut down, and support structures that children normally relied on became extremely limited.
“Access to to the means of mental health services in the community was restricted,” Perry said. “It changed the dynamics of the environment for children in distress. Anytime their structure or routine is being disrupted, it results in more mental health and behavioral problems.”
Perry said that impact can be seen in statistics from the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Between 2019 and 2020, reported cases of anxiety increased by 4% in ages 13 to 18.
During the same period, depression increased for those ages by 84% and reports of substance abuse rose by 63%.
According to Perry, another statistic during that same period has caused the “most concern” among behavioral health professionals is the number of non-suicidal self-harm and self-mutilation cases involving children and teenagers. Perry said CDC reports self injury resulted in a 333% increase in emergency room visits.
“During a 2021 survey of high school students, a third of them reported that their mental health had deteriorated due to COVID lapsing and 44% said they were feeling persistently sad and hopeless about their future,” Perry said. “As a result, more than half — 55% — of these young people reported that during the pandemic, they experienced emotional abuse in the confinements of their home and 11% reported physical abuse by a parent during the shelter in place that took place during the pandemic.”
Perry said the number of cases involving anxiety, depression and substance abuse among children and teenagers “continue to rise steadily” across the nation following the pandemic.
Kaylee Murphy, Frontier Health’s director of school-based services, said she and her staff are seeing a lot more children “in crisis” in the school systems they work with in Northeast Tennessee.
“There are a lot of factors involved, but the pandemic just exacerbated issues that were already going on,” Murphy said. “And I think for some students, it was really tough to come back to school because they had some anxiety about it, whether they were worried about getting sick or they just liked being home and not being students.”
For other students, Murphy said it was a struggle to be at home.
“They weren’t around their friends and they didn’t have that structure of being at school.” she said. “So I think we’re still seeing a lot of the lasting effects from that. We’re also seeing that a lot with kindergarteners just entering school because many of them were home and didn’t really have any social interaction before going into their new school environment.”
Melissa Birdwell, Frontier Health’s division director for children and youth, said it is important to remember the COVID pandemic was “the biggest trauma that any of us have faced — children and adults alike.” She said such adverse childhood experiences (or ACES) are often carried into carried into adulthood.
Sherri Feathers, Frontier Health’s vice president of specialty services, said schools have traditionally “served a safe haven, particularly for those who may be struggling at home or their family life may not be a good situation.”
She said schools provide “a positive place where teachers and school counselors may identify an issue starting to develop.”
But during the pandemic, Feathers said “kids no longer had access to their daily structure and those important school resources.”
Celeste Taylor, director of Frontier Health’s crisis services division, said the mental health care provider averaged between 70 and 80 consultations a month involving children before the start of the pandemic. Those numbers reached a monthly high of 208 in February 2021.
“Last year we assessed almost 1,700 children who came into our walk-in center at Turning Point,” Taylor said. “We admitted 730 of those children into psychiatric inpatient care.”
Many of the issues that are addressed with children and teenagers in recent months involve cases of non-suicidal self-harm.
“It’s usually coming from a place that a child has been traumatized, abused, or neglected,” Perry said. “And there is internal pain that they’re trying to get to the surface that someone can recognize and see how bad they’re hurting.”
Some teenagers share these feelings with their peers.
“Sometimes it even gets involved in groups of teenagers, all similarly having the same issues about their self esteem, trauma, emotional and internal pain,” Perry said. “They actually have this common bond of expressing their pain outwardly, through self-harm or self-mutilation.”
Mental health professionals say many of these issues were exasperated during COVID when so many of the traditional social systems that children rely on for support — schools, friends and even churches — where shut down.