Statistics for the past two years point to a significant increase in mental and behavioral health issues among children and teenagers.

Officials say those numbers continue to increase steadily in areas of anxiety, depression and substance misuse, which are also contributing factors to self-harm and suicidal ideas.

Tim Perry

Tim Perry is Frontier Health’s senior vice president for children’s services in Tennessee.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you