Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released the state’s recommendations to reopen schools for in-person learning Tuesday following local districts’ plans to begin their school years remotely.
Sullivan County Schools and University School announced last week they would open for online learning only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington County Schools leaders announced Monday that they would be on a virtual schedule beginning Aug. 3. Johnson City Schools then announced their decision to start the year remotely on Aug. 10.
For schools that choose to start the year fully virtually, the state will provide free resources to help supplement district-based services, including a recent $50 million grant initiative to support purchasing laptops, tablets and other classroom technologies. The education department’s website will also notify parents about where to go for free school meal programs if a school building is closed.
For in-person learning, the state recommended a 10-day sick window for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who has been in contact with COVID-19. The state also recommended contact tracing to notify a child’s close contacts to allow others to quarantine themselves at home.
State education officials said they will work to provide face masks, thermometers and face shields for teachers and staff members. Every classroom teacher will additionally be provided a disinfecting kit to include hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves and masks. Nurses will be provided with surgical masks, gloves, protective gowns and face shields.
The governor remained firm in his belief that a return to in-person learning is ideal.
“In-person learning is the medically sound, preferred option. Our state is doing everything we can to work with local school districts and ensure that in-person learning is made available in a way that protects the health and safety of our students and educators, and this plan helps us accomplish that goal,” Lee said in an emailed statement to the Press.
Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree said many educators were pleased to see what the state was willing to provide districts but have reservations about the prospect of in-person learning.
He said COVID-19 cases in districts elsewhere show that the “threat of COVID-19 exposure within the schools is imminent.”
“We do not agree with the governor’s assertion that in-person learning is the ‘medically sound, preferred option’ at the current time given that the daily reported new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across Tennessee,” he said.
“As the numbers have continued to rise, our educators become more and more concerned about the health and safety of our students, ourselves and our families.”
Both Washington County and Johnson City Schools said schools could close if the Tennessee Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks. As of Friday, Washington County recorded more than 32.
Crabtree said he supports the recent decision by local officials to move to a fully-remote schedule moving into the fall.
“More than anyone else, teachers and education support professionals want to reopen schools to in-person learning,” he said. “However, the statistics show us that we have yet to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
“While we long to get back into our classrooms with our students, we know that being in remote learning is the right call for the current time.”