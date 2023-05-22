ELIZABETHTON — Travelers on the Mary Patton Highway, also designated Tennessee state Route 362, will encounter road construction work near Big Springs Road for the next month. The work will correct a sinkhole problem on that stretch of the highway.

The work was discussed on Monday by Mark Nagi, Region 1 (East Tennessee) community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you