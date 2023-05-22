A work crew from the Tennessee Department of Transportation has begun staging on the Mary Patton Highway near Big Springs Road in order to make repairs to a section of the highway that has been impacted by a sinkhole. The work is expected to be completed by June 30. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane at times during the construction.
ELIZABETHTON — Travelers on the Mary Patton Highway, also designated Tennessee state Route 362, will encounter road construction work near Big Springs Road for the next month. The work will correct a sinkhole problem on that stretch of the highway.
The work was discussed on Monday by Mark Nagi, Region 1 (East Tennessee) community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Nagi said that “after samples of the sinkholes were taken by our geotechnical engineers, it was decided that a compaction/pressure grouting treatment would be utilized to further stabilize the roadway. The contractor is mobilizing to the site this week. While the work is being performed, daily lane closures will be in effect near Big Springs Road when workers are present.”
Nagi urged caution in the construction zone.
“Motorists should use caution when traveling SR 362/Mary Patton Highway, as there will be workers in the area," he said. "The due date for this work to be completed is on or about June 30."