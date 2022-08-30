local news
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Tuesday announced six grants totaling $37.9 million from the American Rescue Plan, part of which TDEC is administering for the state.

The American Rescue Plan was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided to state and local governments for a variety of potential uses, including improving water infrastructure.

