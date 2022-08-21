ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year.
Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive service for Tennessee and finished 19th in the national competition. Fleenor was certainly a great representative for the school in Elizabethton, but she had one unusual attribute for a Tennessee state champion. She was not from Tennessee. She grew up on the other side of State Street in Bristol. On the Virginia side. Fleenor is a graduate of Virginia High School in Bristol. She had decided to attend Virginia Highlands Community College, she said the school decided to drop the program she was interested in boefore she could enroll there.
She looked elsewhere for a place to study and quickly found an alternative place. “I fell in love with TCAT,” Fleenor said. She was also impressed with the instructor, Jackie Livingston.
Livingston certainly prepared Fleenor well for the many things she had to know in the SkillsUSA automotive service competition, like transmissions, brakes, air conditioning, and inspecting.
One drawback Fleenor had was that since she was not from Tennessee, she was not eligible for the Tennessee Promise, which makes studying at TCAT Elizabethton free for many students who qualify. Still she had earned a scholarship and she was pretty darn sure of a job after graduation.
Her dad operates Precision Auto Service in Bristol, Va. “I grew up with the business and I was always fascinated by it,” Fleenor said. “I guess it has worked out great for me.”
Fleenor will gradate from TCAT Elizabethton in April, and despite being a Tennessee state champion, will probably be heading back to Virginia, where there is a good chance she can find a job.
