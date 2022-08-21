TCAT Elizabethton

Madyson Fleenor holds her SkillsUSA Tennessee state champion banner for automotive service technology while her mother, Christine Blankenship, and her sister, Katelyn Fleenor, stand with her.

 TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year.

Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive service for Tennessee and finished 19th in the national competition. Fleenor was certainly a great representative for the school in Elizabethton, but she had one unusual attribute for a Tennessee state champion. She was not from Tennessee. She grew up on the other side of State Street in Bristol. On the Virginia side. Fleenor is a graduate of Virginia High School in Bristol. She had decided to attend Virginia Highlands Community College, she said the school decided to drop the program she was interested in boefore she could enroll there.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you