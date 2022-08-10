ELIZABETHTON — Gabriel Douglas, a 2020 honors graduate of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, will be the keynote speaker for TCAT-Elizabethton’s commencement at 7 tonight at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University.
Within six days of high school graduation, Douglas enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton and started in the advanced manufacturing program. In 2021, he represented TCAT-Elizabethton as its student of the year in the Tennessee Board of Regents’ Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition competition.
Douglas is a 2022 graduate of TCAT-Elizabethton and is employed by A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company as an industrial engineering technician. His plans include completing his engineering degree.
In addition, Douglas is a returning student to TCAT-Elizabethton in the industrial electricity program.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, TCAT-Elizabethton is once again holding a commencement exercise. It will be the first graduation for TCAT-Elizabethton’s new president, Dr. David Hicks.
“I look forward to participating in the ceremony to showcase the class of 2022 who have been trained for employment in their chosen line of work,” said Hicks, who succeeded Dean Blevins, who retired after completing 34 years of work in the field of career and technical education.
