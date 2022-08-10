TCAT Elizabethton

Douglas

 TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Gabriel Douglas, a 2020 honors graduate of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, will be the keynote speaker for TCAT-Elizabethton’s commencement at 7 tonight at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University.

Within six days of high school graduation, Douglas enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton and started in the advanced manufacturing program. In 2021, he represented TCAT-Elizabethton as its student of the year in the Tennessee Board of Regents’ Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition competition.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video