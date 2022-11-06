ELIZABETHTON — Ever since World War II there has been a tradition of veterans completing their service in the armed forces and enrolling in college, where their maturity made them excellent students as they prepared for the rest of their lives as productive members of society.
As another Veterans Day approaches, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton honors that tradition of veterans becoming outstanding students by honoring one of its own students. On Veterans Day, TCAT Elizabethton will honor Noah Cody, a Marine Corps veteran. On that auspicious day, Cody will be presented with the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.
The Tennessee Board of Regents and Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the new commendation in 2020 as a system-level award to honor the service, bravery and sacrifices of military veterans in the campus communities. It supplements Veterans Day ceremonies, observances or recognitions that the colleges traditionally conduct. Only one veteran from each campus is presented with the commendation each Veterans Day.
Cody is following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle. Like them, he joined the armed forces and he is now preparing to become a mechanic and work on the military’s big trucks. To accomplish his career objective, he has enrolled in the diesel-powered equipment technology program at TCAT Elizabethton.
“I chose TCAT Elizabethton because TCAT has a very good reputation for providing a good education. I chose the diesel program for a lot of the same reasons. I desire to be a mechanic in the Marine Corps. I like working on equipment and prefer bigger vehicles more than smaller vehicles.I plan to finish school; keep the job I have now working on tractor trailers and start a family with my wife. In the future I would like to work somewhere that I could work on tractor trailers and heavy equipment.”
College President David Hicks summarized Cody’s military service: “Noah grew up in Mohawk, Tennessee. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps as a 3521 Motor Transport Mechanic. He attended bootcamp at Paris Island as well as combat training and mechanics school at Camp Lejeune. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California with 1/11 Artillery. He was deployed with 1/11 Battery C on the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He served in the Marines for four years. During his service, he worked on military Humvees, 7-ton cargo trucks, MRAP’s (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected), MATV’s (Military All-Terrain Vehicles) and forklifts.
“Noah went to work for Oshkosh Defense as a welder, building vehicles for the military. After two years of working, he decided to further his education and applied to attend the TCAT Elizabethton diesel program. In his first trimester, he competed in the state Skills USA competition and won gold,” Hicks said.
Diesel Instructor Tim Ward said Cody is everything he could wish for in a student. “He comes to class every day ready to learn and works hard while here. He is a positive influence for the other students, and an employer will be lucky to have him when he finishes the diesel program.”