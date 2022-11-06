ELIZABETHTON — Ever since World War II there has been a tradition of veterans completing their service in the armed forces and enrolling in college, where their maturity made them excellent students as they prepared for the rest of their lives as productive members of society.

As another Veterans Day approaches, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton honors that tradition of veterans becoming outstanding students by honoring one of its own students. On Veterans Day, TCAT Elizabethton will honor Noah Cody, a Marine Corps veteran. On that auspicious day, Cody will be presented with the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.

