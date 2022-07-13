ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a formal commencement exercise to honor the latest graduates from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
Like most schools, TCAT Elizabethton continued to teach and prepare students for their future careers, but with emphasis on doing it safely and avoiding social distancing. This meant that when students graduated during the pandemic, they were awarded their diplomas, certificates, licenses and other documents to designate their completion of the school’s requirements. But there was no chance for the students, their family and their friends to celebrate the accomplishment with a formal commencement.
So the scheduling of the graduation celebration for this past academic year is a milestone for the school in its return to a normal schedule after the pandemic.
In keeping with tradition, the graduation event will take place at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
The school has not forgotten those students who graduated during the pandemic. Any previous TCAT graduates who want to participate in the 2022 graduation ceremony should contact Jacqueline Woodward in the campus bookstore at 423-543-0070, extension 1007 so that cap and gowns may be ordered for them. The deadline to order is July 18 at 1 p.m.