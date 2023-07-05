Holli Ollis, a cosmetology student at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, proudly displays the gold medal she won two weeks ago at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. Ollis is a graduate of Unicoi County High School and was a classmate of Blake Hall, who also won a SkillsUSA gold medal a few years ago in barbering. Hall also attended TCAT Elizabethton.
Toni Campbell (left) who is senior instructor of cosmetology at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, stands with student Holli Ollis, who won a national championship at the SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta two weeks ago. It was the second time Campbell has had a student who won a national championship. Blake Hall also won a SkillsUSA gold medal back in 2020.
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine how hard it would be to win a national championship. In the annual SkillsUSA competition, there are several rounds of lower-level competitions at the county, district, region and then state level, where the quality of the competition gets progressively more difficult. If someone is able to overcome all these challenges, there is the final hurdle of competing against champions from every other state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which was held in Atlanta during the.
The bright, beautiful gold medal that Holli Ollis proudly holds is the proof that she did accomplish all of that this spring and early summer. She is a student at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. After competing in and winning the cosmetology championship at the state level during April 16-19 at Chattanooga, Ollis began preparing for the SkillsUSA during the week of June 19-23. But the preparation meant a lot more than just practicing on doing different hairstyles. It was as much a cerebral test as it was a chance to demonstrate the mastery of the many skills of cosmetology.