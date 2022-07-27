ELIZABETHTON — A new vice presidential position is being created at the Tennessee College of Technology-Elizabethton and a committee has been formed to recommend a candidate to fill the position.
The new position will be vice president of instruction at the workforce development job training school. TCAT-Elizabethton President David Hicks announced the formation of the committee on Tuesday at a faculty and staff meeting at the main campus.
Members of special committee are Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, representing the community; Julia Decker of the Johnson City School System, representing K-12 schools; Dale Hicks, welding instructor; Renee Hensley, director of practical nursing; Jacky Livingston, automotive instructor; and Brian Irick, millwright skills instructor, representing the faculty and staff at TCAT-Elizabethton.
According to the job description, the vice president of instruction, dual enrollment and accreditation, among other duties, will support the college president in administering and directing college affairs. The vice president would assist in academic affairs for the college, and assist with facilities' faculty growth and development. The role also helps ensure compliance with the Tennessee Board of Regents and accreditation standards. The new vice president will supervise dual enrollment, student services and faulty members.