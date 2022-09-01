ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness.
However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Now, TCAT-Elizabethton is helping students by providing program cost sheets so that students can track their education expenses for each program. Bookstore Manager Jacqueline Woodward is maintaining cost sheets for each program at TCAT-Elizabethton. Each sheet is broken into each term of the program and the fees that are charged each term. It also includes all required supplies needed per term.
For instance, the expense sheet for practical nursing shows that the fees for each term are $1,253. It then breaks down other fees by term and supplies.
The sheet also informs students getting financial aid of the costs for which items the aid cannot be used. On the bottom line is the total cost for the entire program, which is currently $7,500.38 and the cost broken down by the three terms of the program.
All items are assessed Tennessee state and local sales tax except textbooks and fees, which are exempt. In addition, bookstore items are levied a 3% mark-up to defray the store’s operational expenses.