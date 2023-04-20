Shown left to right are the TCAT Elizabethton students and their instructor who won the gold medal in state Skills USA competition in career pathways showcase. From left to right are student gold medal winner Zachary Moore, student gold medal winner Bake McKinney, TCAT Elizabethton instructor Brian Erick, and student gold medal winner George Grindstaff.
TCAT Elizabethton Holli Ollis (right) won the gold medal in cosmetology competition at the SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga this week. She is shown with her instructor at TCAT Elizabethton, Toni Campbell.
Austin Howard, gold medalist in automotive service technology in state SkillsUSA competition. He is shown with his instructor from TCAT Elizabethton, Jackie Livingston.
Matthew Hardin, welding student at TCAT Elizabethton (right), won the gold medal in state SkillsUSA competition this week. He is shown with his instructor, Dale Hicks.
TCAT Elizabethton student Noah Cody (left) won the silver medal in state SkillsUSA competition this week. He is with his instructor, Tim Ward.
ELIZABETHTON — This was a great week for the students and instructors at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, which came close to a perfect showing at the annual SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga. The school competed in the post secondary level of the state competition.
“We medaled in every event we entered,” school President David Hicks said Thursday. “Of course, we had more than one student in some of the five events we entered, but we came away with four golds and a silver medal in the five events.
The gold medal winners were:
•Austin Howard, automotive service technology — Jackie Livingston, instructor;
•George Grindstaff, Blake McKinney, Zachary Moore, career pathways showcase — Brian Irick, instructor;
•Hollie Ollis, cosmetology — Toni Campbell, instructor;
The silver medalist was Noah Cody, diesel — Tim Ward, instructor. Cody also has a gold medal. He won the state competition last year, so he now has gold and silver medals.
The school also received a bronze medal for T-shirt design for Dakota Christian, Christian Gardner and Kobe Wilcox. Jackie Livingson is their instructor.
Hicks said the career pathways showcase is for industrial and engineering students.
“I'm so proud of all of our students and instructors who participated,” Hicks said. “It was exciting to watch them and to hear all of their names being called on the last day, when the medals were awarded.”
Doing well in state SkillsUSA competition is nothing new for TCAT Elizabethton, according to Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator for the school. She said TCAT Elizabethton has been winning medals for over 20 years. Hicks said the school decreased its participation during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has returned to full presence this year.
Hicks was so impressed by the showing by the small number of students who were in the competition that he said he wants to encourage more of the programs at the school to consider competing next year.
But competition is not over this year for the gold medalists, who will be going on to national competition, to be held in Atlanta on June 19-23.