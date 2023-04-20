ELIZABETHTON — This was a great week for the students and instructors at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, which came close to a perfect showing at the annual SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga. The school competed in the post secondary level of the state competition.

“We medaled in every event we entered,” school President David Hicks said Thursday. “Of course, we had more than one student in some of the five events we entered, but we came away with four golds and a silver medal in the five events.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

