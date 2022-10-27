ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. A chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the most imaginative and creative student costumes, carved pumpkins, and door decorations.
For many years, these first cool days of fall also included a chili cook-off where different classes prepared imaginative variations on chili. Sadly, the tradition was cancelled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the activities have now returned, except the chili cook off. Instead, all students were treated to a free lunch catered by Chick-fil-A.
This year, the tradition was made into a week of fun activities, climaxing on Thursday with the traditional judging of jack-o’-lanterns, door decoration and costumes. The events were institutionalized as Student Appreciation Week. On Monday, the doors were decorated and students were invited to dress tacky, or in camouflage, or monochomatic. Tuesday was popcorn day, with free popcorn provided to every class. Wednesday was dessert day, with homemade or store-bought desserts donated by everyone for prizes during the dessert walk. Thursday was the traditional day to dress up in costumes and also judge the jack-o’-lanterns.
Prizes were awarded for first, second and third places in each of the contests, with prizes ranging from a pizza party to a student-activity day. Even though not everyone was a winner, it appeared that everyone was enjoying this festive break from the routine.
The winners in the pumpkin carving were: first place - automotive class, taught by Jackie Livingston; second place - diesel class main campus, taught by Tim Ward; and third place - HVAC class, taught by Doug Street.
The winners in the door decorations were: first place _ automotive class, taught by Jackie Livingston; second place - nursing class, taught by Kimmie Tipton and April Bowman; third place - diesel main campus, taught by Tim Ward.
The costume winners were: first place - Keisha Phelps; second place - Victoria Demare; third place - Wesley Stewart.
College President David Hicks said “we are proud of TCAT students and their talent to build a career at TCAT Elizabethton. Student Appreciation Week is set aside each year to honor these students and to say thank you for being here.”