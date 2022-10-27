ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. A chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the most imaginative and creative student costumes, carved pumpkins, and door decorations.

For many years, these first cool days of fall also included a chili cook-off where different classes prepared imaginative variations on chili. Sadly, the tradition was cancelled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the activities have now returned, except the chili cook off. Instead, all students were treated to a free lunch catered by Chick-fil-A.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

