ELIZABETHTON — One more sign that things are returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic — the traditional August graduation for successful students of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton will once again take place.
After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the graduation will be returning on Aug. 12. Students who graduated from TCAT-Elizabethton in 2020 are being invited to join the 2021 graduates and participate in graduation ceremonies in Seeger Chapel at Milligan University. The graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Students have until July 20 to reserve their cap and gown for the 2021 graduation ceremony. Payment is being taken at the TCAT-Elizabethton Bookstore, located in the Administration Building at the main campus at 426 Tenn. Highway 91.
One person who was happy to see the return to a more normal time is TCAT-Elizabethton President Dean Blevins. “We are happy to include the the 2020 class in this year’s graduation ceremony and look forward to things returning to normal on TCAT campuses,” Blevins said.