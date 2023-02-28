ELIZABETHTON — The decision last week by the Carter County Commission to defer action on a state of Tennessee option to purchase agreement on the Workforce Development Complex has drawn a quick response from Flora Tydings, chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The state is proposing to build a $40 million regional educational hub on the site, but the county commissioners expressed concern that the option did not mention that the Carter County School System would be a participant in the hub. During the commission meeting, county attorney Josh Hardin told the commissioners that the option to purchase was not intended to be an operational agreement.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you