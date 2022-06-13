ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of the man who was killed by a Carter County deputy in a shooting in the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road on Friday morning.
The TBI has identified the man as Daniel Raymond Honeycutt, 39, Kingsport. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the deputy fired at the man when he raised a gun and approached the deputy. Lunceford said the man was armed with a shotgun and did not respond to commands. Lunceford said the man was also involved in a break in of a house about 30 minutes before the shooting and the shotgun came from that house.
Agents of the TBI are continuing to investigate the incident.