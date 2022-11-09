ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday. Sycamore Shoals will focus on one particular fall, that was November, 1780, when the community celebrated the Overmountain Men’s victory over a British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

Reporter

John Thompson

