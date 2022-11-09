ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.
The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday. Sycamore Shoals will focus on one particular fall, that was November, 1780, when the community celebrated the Overmountain Men’s victory over a British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Activities throughout the weekend will include programs and demonstrations of 18th century frontier life, including open hearth cooking, food preservation, flintlock musket and rifle demonstration, music, games, Revolutionary War era battle tactics and more. The weekend will also include a special Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 12, to honor the combatants of the Battle of Kings Mountain as well as current veterans and service members.
Also this weekend, the Overmountain Weavers Guild will present its annual Fall Fibers Fair in the park visitors center. Local spinners, weavers and fiber artists will demonstrate how to use wool, flax and other fibers. Fiber Artists vendors will also have items for sale for early Christmas shopping.
The schedule of events for the Frontier Harvest Celebration is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 12.
10 a.m.: Militia Inspection and Raising the Colors, hear the roar of muskets and rifles as the Washington County Company of the North Carolina Militia falls in for morning inspection and the flag raising ceremony.
11 a.m.: Preparing for winter _ 18th century food preservation. Learn how early settlers stored and food and provisions for the long winter.
1 p.m.: Skirmish on the Watauga. Battle tactics of the Revolutionary War will be shown as American patriot militia are pitted agains British soldiers and loyalists. The demonstration will be presented in the field adjacent to Fort Watauga.
2 p.m.: Salute to veterans. A special ceremony will be held to honor the patriots who fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain and to salute present-day veterans and service members.
4 p.m.: The event will close for the day.
Sunday, Nov. 13.
10 a.m.: Militia Inspection and Raising the Colors, the militia starts the day with a patriotic ceremony.
11 a.m.: Worship Service. All are welcome to the Sunday morning service held in the courtyard of Fort Watauga.
Noon: The program on preparing for winter will be repeated.
1 p.m.: Fife and Drums of the American Revolution. The Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps will present the musical side of the Revolutionary War, along with a salute to local musicians of the 18th century.
2 p.m.: Skirmish on the Watauga will be presented again.