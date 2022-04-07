ELIZABETHTON — Everyone is invited to a birthday celebration at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, and it is a very significant celebration, for it commemorates the 250th year since the founding of the Watauga Association.
Just how important was an association of local frontiersmen that would only last about five years and the articles written by the association would be lost to history?
No less a statesman than Theodore Roosevelt answered that question in his book, “The Winning of the West.” Roosevelt wrote that these men, living on the edge of the frontier “were keenly alive to the disadvantages of living in a community where there was neither law nor officer to enforce it.” Roosevelt said these frontiersmen “promptly put their resolution into effect early in the spring of 1772.”
Roosevelt went on to write: “They decided to adopt written articles of agreement, by which their conduct should be governed; and these were known as the Articles of the Watauga Association. They formed a written constitution, the first ever adopted west of the mountains, or by a community composed of American-born freemen. It is this fact of the early independence and self-government of the settlers along the headwaters of the Tennessee that gives to their history its peculiar importance. They were the first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
The celebration of this historic occasion will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and will begin at 10 a.m. in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater. There will be a special ceremony, which will include a wreath laying, a proclamation by the Carter County Commission, and a presentation of the Watauga Association scene from Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
Following the program, guests are invited to visit the many displays and demonstrations of 18th century life that will be presented throughout the day in and around the replica of Fort Watauga. Presentations will include 18th century weaponry, uniforms and clothing of the period, soldier’s equipment, quill pen writing, Colonial-era music, women’s role on the frontier, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, militia drill, and more. The event will close at 4 p.m.
Also, as part of the celebration, commemorative tours of the historic Carter Mansion will be offered. Built in 1775, the mansion is Tennessee’s oldest frame house and was built by John Carter, who served as the chairman of the Watauga Association. Enjoy the detailed 18th century interiors, hand-carved moldings, and over-mantle paintings in the home. Tours will be held at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you must register at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The mansion is located at 1031 Broad St.