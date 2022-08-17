ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.

New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder Fred Bradley, retired from the National Park Service, who will present a talk on mushrooms. Also new this year will be a panel discussion delving into contemporary Cherokee life.

John Thompson

