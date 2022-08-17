ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder Fred Bradley, retired from the National Park Service, who will present a talk on mushrooms. Also new this year will be a panel discussion delving into contemporary Cherokee life.
Guests will also enjoy the Tsalagi Dancers present traditional Cherokee dances, learn some words and phrases in the Cherokee language and test their knowledge on Cherokee history and culture in a game show atmosphere.
Jarrett Grey Wildcatt will share the beauty of the Cherokee flute, and many talented craftspeople will be demonstrating their skills. Guests will be able to watch and learn as wood carving, beadwork, finger weaving, pottery and many other works of art are created on the site. These rare and beautiful pieces of handmade, traditional arts and crafts will be available for purchase.
Activities for children include making jewelry, grinding corn, and using a pump drill.
Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for students 7-17 and children 6 and under are admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals will have a concession and drinks will be available throughout the day.
The event is presented by Indian Creek Productions Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes American Indian education. Sponsors include Friends of Sycamore Shoals and the Hampton Inn of Johnson City.
The schedule:
•10 to 10:30 a.m.: The Cherokee at Fort Watauga, by Chad Bogart;
•10:30 to 11 a.m.: Cherokee Flute by Jarrett Grey Wildcatt;
•11 to 11:30 a.m.: Cherokee Storytelling by Jonathan Feather;
•11:30 to noon: Cherokee Language Lesson by Jarrett Grey Wildcatt;
•Noon to 12:30 p.m.: “Are You Smarter than a Park Ranger?” by Mark and Sherry Finchum;
•12:30 to 1 p.m.: Traditional Cherokee Dance Demonstrations by Tsalagi Dancers;
•1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Cherokee History and Culture by Shennelle Feather;
•1:30 to 2 p.m.: Cherokee Flute by Jarrett Grey Wildcatt;
•2 to 2:30 p.m.: Cherokee Storytelling by Jonathan Feather;
•2:30 to 3 p.m.: Cherokee Language Lesson by Jarrett Grey Wildcatt;
•3 to 3:30 p.m. Traditional Cherokee Dance Demonstrations by Talagi Dancers;
•3:30 to 4:15 p.m.: The Language of Mushrooms (auditorium);
4:15 to 5 p.m.: Contemporary Cherokee Life (auditorium), Panel Discussion.
