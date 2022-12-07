Sycamore Shoals State Park

Sycamore Shoals Christmas crew is waiting for you.

 Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is inviting everyone to come over the the Overmountain Christmas Open House in the park visitors center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Come and join us for a festive, old-fashioned time of period carolers, Christmas stories, English country dancers, the Appalachian Clarinets, and so much more,” the park invitation said. The event will also provide a chance to do a special craft project the whole family can help make.”

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

