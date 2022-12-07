ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is inviting everyone to come over the the Overmountain Christmas Open House in the park visitors center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Come and join us for a festive, old-fashioned time of period carolers, Christmas stories, English country dancers, the Appalachian Clarinets, and so much more,” the park invitation said. The event will also provide a chance to do a special craft project the whole family can help make.”
There will even be the opportunity for some really unique Christmas shopping, in the park gift shop and vendors. The park is offering a one-day 15% discount on all short and long-sleeved tees.
The schedule of events is:
•10 a.m.: the event begins.
•10:30 to 11 a.m.: period carolers at the Christmas tree.
•11 to 11:30 a.m.: English Country Dancers at the stage in the Gathering Place.
•11:30 to noon: Story reading and Book Giveaway at the Christmas Tree.
•Noon to 1 p.m.: The Appalachian Clarinets at the stage in the Gathering Place.
*1 to 1:30 p.m.: period carolers at the Christmas tree.
•1:30 to 2 p.m.: English Country Dancers at the stage in the Gathering Place.
•2 to 2:30 p.m.: Story reading and Book giveaway at the Christmas Tree.
•2:30 to 3 p.m.: Holiday craft in the Gathering Place.