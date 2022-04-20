ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park usually has its annual plant auction scheduled for this time of year, but the event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to unexpected circumstances.
“Knowing so many people look forward to the annual plant auction at Sycamore Shoals, we wanted to do our best to let folks know the plant auction has been canceled,” Park Manager Jennifer Bauer said.
But there’s good news, too.
A Spring Open House will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the park hosts a variety of outdoor organizations.
The list includes Wild Ones Appalachian Highlands Chapter; the East Tennessee Master Gardeners; neighboring Tennessee state parks and sites; the Elizabethton Bird Club — which will be leading a bird walk at 11 a.m.; the park’s very own in-house butterfly and bird expert; and others.
Everyone is invited to stop by and learn about the natural side of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and many of the organizations that support conservation and protection of the region’s natural resources.