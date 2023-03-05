Sycamore Shoals

A First Day of Spring Hike is one of the many events with a spring theme being offered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during March.

 Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

ELIZABETHTON — With the coming of spring, there are more activities on the schedule for March at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

The list of ways to learn about local history includes guided tours of the park’s two offsite houses: the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

