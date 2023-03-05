ELIZABETHTON — With the coming of spring, there are more activities on the schedule for March at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
The list of ways to learn about local history includes guided tours of the park’s two offsite houses: the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
The Carter Mansion Tours are scheduled for Thursday, March 9, and Thursday, March 22, at 1 p.m. both days. Join park staff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house. Discover the secrets of this frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775-1780. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. Accessibility to the home includes steps and interior staircase.
Sabine Hill guided tours are scheduled for Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 23, at 1 p.m. both days. Park staff will take the visitors around the home built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the state. During your tour, you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. Only portable toilets are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and interior staircase.
Registration for both home tours is required and may be done online for the tours and for other events at the park that require registration by going to: www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Admission to both homes is $9 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17, and free for children 6 and under.
The park will host the annual Overmountain Weavers Guild Fibers Show and Sale on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The show has been called the best fiber artist show in the region. Demonstrations include weaving, spinning, knitting, natural dyeing, and more. A variety of handmade items will be for sale.
The Transylvania Purchase Celebration will be held on Friday, March 17, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. There will be demonstrations of trade goods, tools and currency to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the Transylvania Purchase.
Vegetable gardening with Ben Hunter will be offered on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is free, but registration is required. This is the second session of the park’s gardening seminar series and will focus on vegetable gardening. Gardener extraordinaire Ben Hunter will be sharing his experiences and techniques.
Also on Saturday, March 18, the park will observe Tennessee Tree Day from 9 a.m. until noon. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has partnered with the Tennessee Environmental Council to participate in the 2023 Tennessee Tree Day. There will be 40 trees of various species to choose from, one tree per person, while trees last. Participants can go to the link at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwMjAy to reserve their own trees for this year. For more information, call the park visitors center at 423-543-5808.
The Watauga Valley Art League will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Everyone is welcome to join area artists for their monthly meeting.
First Day of Spring Hike will take place on Monday, March 20, from 2-3 p.m. Admission is free but registration is required. Park Ranger Cory Franklin will lead the spring hike, which will feature native tree identifications and a guided walk along the Watauga River. The group will learn to recognize the species of tree with or without leaves, how the early settlers used trees and other unique facts.
The monthly Old Time Music Jam led by Art Lang will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome and non-players are invited to come and enjoy the tunes.