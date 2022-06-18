ELIZABETHTON — Two young men who have proven their dedication to discovering and telling the history of 18th century Tennessee will both be back at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this year.
Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff were seasonal interpreters at the park last year, and after their successful season of teaching a wide assortment of classes for the public in the park’s History at Home program, both men return for their second year as seasonal interpreters.
Both are also continuing their academic studies, and have achieved success in their education during the past year. Simerly was awarded his associates degree in history at Northeast State Community College last month. He said he hopes to obtain his bachelor’s degree in history at King University. His career objective is to become a park ranger.
Nakoff graduated from East Tennessee State University last month, with a major in history and a minor in art. He will now begin a master’s program at ETSU, studying 18th century history. Nakoff may use his experiences at Sycamore Shoals for a thesis. He said there has been some archeological work done at the park’s satellite holding of the Carter Mansion, the first frame house built in Tennessee. It was erected by John and Landon Carter in the 1770s. Nakoff said the archeological work suggests some intriguing findings with an outbuilding for the Carter Mansion. He said the Carter family may have lived in the outbuilding while the main house was being built.
Both Simerly and Nakoff said they are interested in learning more about the lives of individuals living on the 18th century frontier who were not the leaders of the community. The thousands of people who lived in the community. People who worked the land and provided the skills that made society thrive in a remote and undeveloped region. Simerly said it was a very different life 250 years ago especially on a frontier that was on the wrong side of the Proclamation of 1763.
“You had to rely on yourself and your neighbors,” Simerly said.
Their interests have led both men to study and attempt to relearn those early skills. For instance, Simerly is learning how 18th century baking was accomplished. Another intriguing subject is the long hunters. How did they survive months in the wilderness of Tennessee and Kentucky? Nakoff is also interested in how these people survived on the frontier, including the mastery of tanning leather. While being interviews for this story, Nakoff was busy tanning a goat hide. The interests of these men will be reflected in the classes they teach for the History at Home series.
While their classes were popular last year, both men say there will be lots of new classes this season. “We will start out with some of our tried and true classes, but we are going to have new subjects,” Simerly said.
Both men also are comfortable in the clothing of the people in their stories. During the interview, both were dressed in the typical workday clothing of the men they were talking about. Nakoff was even more authentic because he tanned the goat hide that would become his clothing. Simerly will have a class next week on the clothing and equipment of the continental soldier.
That doesn’t mean the upper class and leaders of the community are ignored by Nakoff and Simerly. That is certainly clear in the impressive senior-year project Nakoff undertook at ETSU. He recreated every item of clothing and equipment worn and carried by John Murray, the 4th Earl of Dunmore and the last colonial governor of Virginia. Nakoff took his inspiration from a portrait of the earl by Joshua Reynolds done in 1765.
The recreation was not easy. To recreate the clothing, Nakoff required 7.5 yards of Murray of Taymouth. Purchasing that much authentic tartan was cost prohibitive to a college student, so Nakoff wove his own tartan and re-created the other items worn by Dunsmore in the portrait. It was an ambitious project and Nakoff admitted he had to hustle to complete it in time for graduation.
Nakoff and Simerly will present several History at Home classes this week, as well as guide tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
Nakoff will conduct tours of the Carter Mansion at 1 p.m. today, and 1 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. John and Landon’s Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St.
Simerly will conduct tours of Sabine Hill at 1 p.m. on June 24 and June 30. The house was built after the War of 1812 by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of federalist architecture in Tennessee. Simerly will also discuss the influential Taylor family.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St.. Only portable toilets are available on site. The home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Tours of both homes may be cancelled in bad weather. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for students, aged 7-17 and children 6 and under are admitted free. Registration may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Classes taught by Simerly and Nakoff this week include:
Wednesday, June 22
10:30 a.m.: “How to Start a Fire with Flint and Steel” — Simerly will conduct the class at the recreated Fort Watauga. He will teach how to build and start a fire with flint and steel, just like the frontier settlers. He will show how to assemble your own fire-starting kit, a useful skill for hikers, campers, and many outdoors loving person. 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “The Everyday Apprentice” — Nakoff will discuss the everyday life of an apprentice and their trials and tribulations. The class will meet in the visitors center. 30 minutes.
Thursday, June 23:
10:30 a.m.: “Scrimshaw, what is that?” — Nakoff will discuss the art of scrimshaw and its history, as well as demonstrating different techniques and methods. The class will meet in front of the fort. 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Long Hunters, Who Were They?” — Simerly will be at the fort to explain who long hunters were, what they did, and how they explored Tennessee and Kentucky. He will discuss how they opened up the lands west of the Applachians to settlement. 30 minutes.
Friday, June 24:
10:30 a.m.: “Quillwork” — Nakoff will demonstrate the process of quillwork, a predecessor to beadwork achieved with porcupine quill. The class meets at the visitors center. 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “A Chat with a Continental Soldier” — Simerly will explain the equipment of the common soldier, their daily duty and experiences. 30 minutes.
Saturday, June 25:
10:30 a.m.: “Brain Tanned Deer Hide” — Leather was an important commodity as well as a trade item during the 18th century. Nakoff will show the start of the process of making leather. 30 minutes.
2 p.m: “Kids Militia” — Simerly will teach children about the militia’s role on the American Revolution by showing them basic drill and the equipment used. 30 minutes.
Sunday, June 26:
10:30 a.m.: “Dress to Impress, 1770”s style” — Simerliy will discuss the fashion of the 1770s and the function of the clothes. He will discuss how social standing, ethnic background, and geographical region shaped how people dressed in the time of the American Revolution. Duration: 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Firearms of the 18th century” — Nakoff will demonstrate how firearms of the 18th century function and describe their construction. 20 minutes.