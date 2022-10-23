ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Five exceptional storytellers will be on the stage this year: C. Keith Young, Catherine Yael Serota, Wallace Shealy and the Front Porch Storytellers of Mary Jane Kennedy and Chad Bogart.
Keith Young, a raconteur, has charmed audiences of all ages for more than three decades (since graduating from the East Tennessee State University reading and story arts program). Young has been a featured storyteller and emcee at festivals such as Jonesborough Days, the Virginia Highlands Festival, the Erwin Strawberry Festival, the Stone Soup Festival in Woodruff, S.C., Roan Mountain State Park Miller Homestead Days, Elizabethton Covered Bridge Days, and many more.
Catherine Yael Serota is from Asheville. A 42-year career in human services took her from Greensboro to Johnson City. She developed an interest in storytelling four years ago as a result of a lifetime of reading, a love of articulation and history, and she now has time to pursue these in retirement. She is a board member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle, the North Carolina Storytelling Guild and an alumna of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild.
Wallace Shealy is from Flag Pond. He has the distinction of being named the 2010 Bold Faced Liar Champion by the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast. Shealy is active with the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild and has been involved with the National Storytelling Festival for more than 30 years.
Mary Jane Kennedy spent 30 years teaching in Orlando. She has a background in music, voice-over, historical research and storytelling. She is the co-founder of The Homespun Storytellers, The Overmountain Singers, and the Front Porch Storytellers. She has presented storytelling and music programs at many schools, civic functions, senior homes and organizations throughout the region for nearly 20 years.
Chad Bogart descends from a long line of Appalachian storytellers. His telling is enhanced by a background of music and historical interpretation. He has been featured as a historical interpreter and character demonstrator at over 50 historic sites across the eastern United States. He has been a featured storyteller at the Mountain Makins Festival in Morristown, the Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton, and the campfire series at both Roan Mountain State Park and Rock Creek Park in Erwin. He is also co-founder of the Front Porch Storytellers.