Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Manager Jennifer Bauer standing next to the new stockade at the recreated Fort Watauga on the grounds of the park. Bauer will retire after four decades of service with the state parks at Sycamore Shoals and Roan Mountain.
Jennifer Bauer was born and raised in Baltimore, but she has spent her life and career in the mountains of East Tennessee.
ELIZABETHTON — For the many lovers of local history and the natural beauty of Northeast Tennessee, there is soon going to be a feeling that something is missing. There is a definite cause for that uneasy feeling. After 43 years of dedicated service, this is the last week that Jennifer Bauer will be working for the Tennessee State Parks in Carter County. She has divided her time equally between the two parks, serving as a ranger at Roan Mountain State Park for 21 years and as park manager of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park for the rest of her career. She will be retiring on July 5, but the good news is that she has definite plans to keep serving the parks as a volunteer.
While she has poured her heart and soul into the two state parks, Bauer has also found time during her career to write several books that tell a lot about the history and the biology of the place she loves. These books include Roan Mountain: History of an Appalachian Treasure; Roan Mountain: A Passage of Time; Wildlife, Wildflowers, and Wild Activities; and A Naturalist Teaching Manual. She has also published articles on the wonders and treasures of the two parks, including “Saving Sabine” for the Tennessee Conservationist.