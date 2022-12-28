ELIZABETHTON — January is the coldest month of the year in East Tennessee, and while it may be to cold for the outdoor activities and events usually held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, there are still plenty of things going on, although most are held indoors this month. These include a last chance to enjoy the Christmas holiday with the annual observance of “Old Christmas” during the weekend of epiphany, the always popular tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill, chances to learn traditional arts and crafts like sewing and dancing from colonial times. It is also the time when casting starts for next summer’s presentation of the state’s official outdoor drama, Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.
Old Christmas at Fort Watauga will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event will show the varied ways in which Christmas was celebrated in the 18th century, especially at the time of epiphany.
On Monday Jan. 9 and on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1-4 p.m. each day, a historical sewing class will be offered at the visitor’s center. This is helpful for people looking for help in sewing their historical attire. Sewing instructor Donna Horowitz will be there to help with the details. Topics covered will include pattern alteration for sizing, maximum yardage for pattern layout, general sewing terms and techniques. Starting with the colonial period and moving forward, these classes are open to any period time traveler. The fee for the class is $35 for both days (6 hours), to be paid on the day of the class. Students will need to bring all supplies, sewing machine, and basic sewing tools. Power cords and the use of any iron will be provided. Class is open to sewing students aged 16 and up.
There will also be a reticule sewing class offered on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The fee for the class is $25 to be paid on the day of the class. The class is open to those who sew and are at least 14 years old. Join instructor Donna Horowitz for an afternoon of sewing women’s reticules. These small handbags were designed at the end of the 1700’s, when women’s fashions moved away from the era of a separate pocket. They were used for many reasons and women carried multiple reticules with contents ranging from basic necessities to yarn for knitting. These bags remain in use for today’s needs. The class fee includes patterns and instructions for four separate reticules, sample fabric and thread. Decorative lace and trim will not be supplied. This class is designed for sewing machine use, but hand sewing is welcome. Students must provide their own sewing machine, basic sewing tools (scissors, pins, seam ripper), their lunch and snacks.
Register for the class by calling the park visitor center at 543-5808.
Guided tours will be offered for the park’s two satellite residences during the second week of the month. The Carter Mansion tour will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and the tour of Sabine Hill will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Tickets and registration is required for each tour and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students, 7-17 years old, and children 6 and under are admitted free.
Ranger Cory Franklin will lead the tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house, built by John and Landon Carter. Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775-1780. The house is located at 1031 Broad Street.
Ranger Franklin will also lead the tour of Sabine Hill, the home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The house has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee. Those on the tour will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family, who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Sabine Hill is at 2328 W. G St.
Both tours require the use of steps and interior staircases. Sabine Hill has only portable toilet facilities.
English country dancing will be offered on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend. It is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. The group will meet at the park visitor center. The dance is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
Audition for the 2023 presentation of Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals! will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, and Saturday Feb. 4, from 2-5 p.m. each day. Signups are now taking place at https://qrco.de/bdRNE6. Anyone interested in performing in Tennessee’s official outdoor drama is invited to audition for this dramatic account of four crucial events in the earliest days of Sycamore Shoals. The 2023 performances will be held in June.
The monthly Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the rich music traditions of the region. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Those who don’t play are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the tunes.