With January bringing the coldest weather of the year, many of the events scheduled for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will take place at the visitors center and other indoor places.

ELIZABETHTON — January is the coldest month of the year in East Tennessee, and while it may be to cold for the outdoor activities and events usually held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, there are still plenty of things going on, although most are held indoors this month. These include a last chance to enjoy the Christmas holiday with the annual observance of “Old Christmas” during the weekend of epiphany, the always popular tours of the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill, chances to learn traditional arts and crafts like sewing and dancing from colonial times. It is also the time when casting starts for next summer’s presentation of the state’s official outdoor drama, Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.

Old Christmas at Fort Watauga will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event will show the varied ways in which Christmas was celebrated in the 18th century, especially at the time of epiphany.

