Sycamore Shoals

The historical re-enactments at Sycamore Shoals reach their annual climax every year with the Crossing of the Watauga River on Sept. 25. That is when the Overmountain Men from Virginia joined up with the other Overmountain Men gathered at Sycamore Shoals. They then went on to cross the Blue Ridge and meet loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.

 Sycamore Shoals State Historical Park

ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.

But the climax for the park always comes in September, when there are plenty of events going on, reaching a peak with the annual observance of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men and the crossing of the Watuaga River. This year is no exception, with a very busy schedule of events and activities starting on Sept. 1.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

