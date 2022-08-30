The historical re-enactments at Sycamore Shoals reach their annual climax every year with the Crossing of the Watauga River on Sept. 25. That is when the Overmountain Men from Virginia joined up with the other Overmountain Men gathered at Sycamore Shoals. They then went on to cross the Blue Ridge and meet loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
But the climax for the park always comes in September, when there are plenty of events going on, reaching a peak with the annual observance of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men and the crossing of the Watuaga River. This year is no exception, with a very busy schedule of events and activities starting on Sept. 1.
•The first scheduled event is Creek Critter Catchin’ with Ranger Jason Davis at 10 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 1. Admission is $5. Children must be older than 5 years old.
Davis will lead a cool and refreshing walk along the Watauga River to discover the different creatures that call it home. Participants should bring footwear they don’t mind getting wet or muddy, but no flip-flops. Participants my bring their own catchin’ tools if you’d like. Parents who which to be present but not participate do not need to register. Participants must be pre-registered. and may be done online at: www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. All critters will be released at the end of the program.
•On Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. Admission is $5. Children must be older than 5 years old. Pre-egistration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals . Ranger Davis will lead a bike ride from the park, up the Elizabethton Linear Trail to the Covered Bridge, then back to the park via the Tweetsie Trail. Total loop will be about 6 miles and take approximately one hour, depending on the average ability level of the participants. Portion of the route will not be suitable for pull behind child carriers. Participants are advised to dress appropriately for the weather, bring your own water and bike. The group will meet in front of the Visitor Center.
•The Summer Music Jam at Fort Watauga will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The show will be at the amphitheater behind Fort Watauga. The music will be a wide variety of classic rock, country, bluegrass, and everything in between.
•The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution will be at Fort Watauga to honor the Overmountain Men and their victory over loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The 242nd anniversary of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals will be celebrated with a memorial service and a ceremonial wreath laying.
•The Fall Knap-In at Fort Watauga will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knapping is the art of making stone tools, and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is a celebration of Tennessee Archeology Week. Visitors can watch primitive skills craftsmen make arrowheads, spear points, and survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools, such as bow, arrow and atlatl throughout the day.
•The Watauga Valley Art League and guest speaker will meet on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to join the artists for their monthly meeting, highlighted by an art-related presentation. This month’s presenter will be Jerry’s Artarama.
•The Fellowship of English Country Dancing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and the event is free. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different world cultures. The program is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. The group will meet in the Visitors Center. It is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.
•Tech in Nature will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. Admission is $6. Children under 6 are admitted free. Pre-registration required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Today, most people inseparable from their smart phone and mobile devices. This program embraces this cultural exchange and demostrate how to use technology better on a day-to-day basis in nature. Using tools such as GPS locating, plant identification, and other easily accessible resources and apps, the program will show how to enhance your experience. Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a walk around the park as participants receive are helped to better understand the tools they carry on a daily basis. The program will meet and begin at the picnic area beside the Visitor Center.
•Walking in Frontier Footsteps takes place at noon on Friday, Sept. 23 Admission is $6 and children 6 and under are admitted free. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart for a guided interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. Participants will learn about the historical events that took place surrounding Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the formation of the state and country. Participants are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather during a casual stroll on the walking path and through the park grounds. Portions of the walk will include ground that may not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges. The group will meet in the picnic area adjacent to the Visitor’s Center. Duration is 90 minutes.
•The Overmountain Men muster at Sycamore Shoals will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day. Everyone is invited for a weekend of living history demonstrations at the encampment of the Overmountain militia before the Battle of King’s Mountain in 1780.
•The Overmountain Victory Trail Association crossing of the Watauga River will take place at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Members of the OVTA have reenacted the crossing every year since 1975. On Sept. 25, marchers will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals, to commemorate the crossing by the Overmountain Men that took place 242 years ago.