ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
In announcing the Halloween presentation, the Sycamore Shoals staff said “our modern perception of death and mourning are quite different than that of our ancestors. Today we push through the funeral process, getting it over with as quickly as possible. Those who came before us, however, took a much more intimate approach. Disease, war, infant mortality, and other causes meant that death was a persistent companion especially before the days of modern medical advancement. Prior to the advent of funeral homes, the process of preparing a deceased family member for burial was carried out at home, and all manner of traditions, superstitions, and ceremonies that had been practiced in the old world continued here in the new. These ancient funeral customs and mourning rituals, many of which may seem bizarre and macabre today, have been all but forgotten. At ‘Death Comes to Sabine Hill’ visitors can learn more about these traditions and see just how differently death was viewed and accepted in the past.”
There are three programs offered:
The first is a daytime visitation on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Pre-registration is required in order to reserve one of the hour-long time slots. Registration and purchase of tickets may be done online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The daytime visitation times are: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. General admission is $10. Admission is $5 for children 12 and under. Participants will learn about funeral customs, superstitions, mourning attire, professions, funeral food, and other traditions of death and mourning in early America. Demonstrations on the grounds will include a coffin maker, grave digger, sexton, professional mourner, burial society, and resurrectionist. Also, visitors can take a self-guided tour of the historic Taylor House as each room will be displayed with various death and mourning customs from the late 1700s through the mid-19th century.
The second program is for those who have a taste for the more mysterious. For these brave souls, there will be the Twilight Tours and Wake.
These candlelight evening tours will occur on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. It will feature a special after-hours guided visit to the historic Taylor house. Visitors will pay their respects to the deceased at the wake and meet historically dressed interpreters throughout the house who will talk about the funeral customs and mourning rituals of days gone by. Outdoors, guests will visit with the coffin maker, grave digger, professional mourner, and resurrectionist. as they share the professions associated with death & funerals in early America. Subject matter that may be too sensitive for younger visitors. Parental discretion is advised. Pre-registration is required. Registration and ticket purchases may be done online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Tour times are 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, and 8:30 each night. Admission is $12 per individual.
The final chance to experience the death and mourning customs of the late 1700s and early 1800s will take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., with the re-creation of an early American funeral. Visitors will have the opportunity to join the mourners in the funeral procession and attend the burial service of the “dearly departed.”
Admission is free.
Sabine Hill State Historic Site only offers portable restroom facilities. The historic house is only accessible by steps and an interior staircase. Sabine Hill State Historic Site is located at 2328 West G St. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 West Elk Ave.