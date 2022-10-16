ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.

In announcing the Halloween presentation, the Sycamore Shoals staff said “our modern perception of death and mourning are quite different than that of our ancestors. Today we push through the funeral process, getting it over with as quickly as possible. Those who came before us, however, took a much more intimate approach. Disease, war, infant mortality, and other causes meant that death was a persistent companion especially before the days of modern medical advancement. Prior to the advent of funeral homes, the process of preparing a deceased family member for burial was carried out at home, and all manner of traditions, superstitions, and ceremonies that had been practiced in the old world continued here in the new. These ancient funeral customs and mourning rituals, many of which may seem bizarre and macabre today, have been all but forgotten. At ‘Death Comes to Sabine Hill’ visitors can learn more about these traditions and see just how differently death was viewed and accepted in the past.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you