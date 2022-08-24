featured Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County Johnson City Press Aug 24, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening.Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle. Detectives of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies on the investigation.The sheriff’s department asked that anyone with information about the cast should contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or 911.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carter County Sheriff Deputy Police Institutes Vehicle Remains Office Report Detective Recommended for you ON AIR