Alicia Summers has been named economic development director, City Manager Cathy Ball announced this week.
“Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the state,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the city of Johnson City.”
Summers has worked in economic development in East Tennessee for nearly two decades. Most recently, she served as vice president of business development for Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, where she has assisted companies in securing more than $9 million in economic grant funding and assisted communities in obtaining more than $9.6 million in infrastructure and site development funding.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in urban planning and organizational management from East Tennessee State University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
“My goal is to expand on the great success of this community and help make the city of Johnson City an even better place to live and visit,” Summers said. “I look forward to joining the city of Johnson City and building an economic development program that leverages our assets and creates opportunity.”
Summers' primary duties will include overseeing business retention, expansion and attraction programs as well as financial incentives and other economic development assistance. She will also serve as the city’s liaison to other government entities and organizations focused on regional and state economic development efforts.
“It has been more than a decade since the city had an employee focused on economic development as part of their job duties, and back then it was only a portion of what they were responsible for,” Ball said. “It’s apparent that Johnson City is at a crucial point in our history and would be well served by focusing our efforts more directly on economic development through the creation of a dedicated position. This will enable the city to more directly shape the future of our community, one where people want to live and businesses want to locate.”
Summers’ first day with the city was Monday.
