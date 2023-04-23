ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has released the 2023 Covered Bridge Jams schedule.

Covered Bridge Jams will open the summer music series a little earlier than usual, with concerts in May featuring the group All Skate on May 13, Victor Lawson & Boggie Chillin on May 20, and Downtown Country on May 27. All these will perform at the covered Bridge Park starting at 7 p.m.

