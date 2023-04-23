ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has released the 2023 Covered Bridge Jams schedule.
Covered Bridge Jams will open the summer music series a little earlier than usual, with concerts in May featuring the group All Skate on May 13, Victor Lawson & Boggie Chillin on May 20, and Downtown Country on May 27. All these will perform at the covered Bridge Park starting at 7 p.m.
“We look forward to another successful season of music and entertainment, said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Covered Bridge Jams is a weekly concert series that runs from May 13 to Sept. 16. The Covered Bridge Jams will feature a variety of music, ranging from country, bluegrass and rock on Saturday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Parks.
“As a part of Covered Bridge Jams again this year, we will host a special bluegrass event on June 17 called Covered Bridge Jamboree. The night will feature the music of Stem Winder, Tim Decker & Tennessee River, and headlining the event will be Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys,” Nanney said.
“On Aug. 26, Covered Bridge Jams will host Rockin’ on the Doe, our signature rock and roll show. This year, we will showcase the music of Barracuda Heart Tribute Band. Barracuda is America’s fantastic tribute to the famous rock band Heart. Hailing from Music City (Nashville), each highly talented ember is world traveled, with an impressive number of years of experience and skill. The band is known for its monster vocals, brilliant musicianship, and unceasing stellar performances which has created a solid foundation for this fabulous tribute to Heart.”
There are plenty of other acts scheduled for the summer, including an Independence Day Celebration featuring Reo/Survivor. Some popular bands from previous years are included in the schedule.
Dates of other shows include Hi-Test Bluegrass band on June 3; Borderline on June 10; G Man Blues and Dr. Ron on June 24; Dimestore Cowboys on July 8; Hollow Ground on July 15; From the Edge on July 22; Bullseye Band on July 29; My New Favorites on Aug. 12; Shooter on Sept. 2; and Lost Creek Bluegrass Band on Sept. 16.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s concert series and hope that citizens in this community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some great music in a beautiful park setting. Covered Bridge Jams is a special event that showcases local, regional and some nationally known musicians in the beauty of our historic park and downtown Elizabethton,” Nanney said.