BLOUJNTVILLE — Sullivan County might put some of its federal relief money in the trash, so to speak.
County officials are developing short- and long-term plans to improve the county’s solid waste and recycling operations, which most who’ve spoken about it have described as long overdue.
This week the Sullivan County Commission is expected to hear a presentation from Solid Waste Director Mark Torbett outlining the department’s immediate and long-term needs. The list is heavy on equipment, but Torbett also has pointed out the transfer stations operated by the county in Kingsport and Bristol are outdated and labor-intensive. They were built in the 1970s.
Torbett, speaking to the county’s Financial Management Committee last month, said the Bristol transfer station is not equipped to handle the current garbage intake there. County Commissioner Hershel Glover, chairman of the committee, suggested Torbett develop of list of the top 10 items needed. Glover has since been working with Torbett collecting information on the issue.
Glover, who visited the transfer stations and examined equipment with Torbett, said investment in the operations has been “bare bones, basically bailing twine and wire, for years.”
“We’ve gotten to the point now that we’re going to have to do something about it,” Glover said. “If we don’t, we’ll be broke down and not have any way to move trash to the landfill.”
Glover said keeping the flow of trash moving at county transfer stations is important for the environment and community.
“If we don’t start making some investments I’m afraid we’ll start seeing trash dumped on the side of roads and in our streams,” Glover said. “We’re going to have to get some new equipment ... and the first step is keeping our transfer stations ... in operation. The next step will be looking at what we need to do over several years to upgrade and move forward.”
Number one on the list of needs is new trailers to receive trash compacted into them by hydraulic cylinders, Glover said. The current trailers are old and worn out, their sides “busted out” by pressure from the compactor and their doors coming off, Glover said.
Described as “packer garbage trailers” on a draft of the presentation Torbett is expected to give commissioners this week, two are needed. The cost is $80,000 each. Also on the list of equipment “needed to be replaced immediately to continue operations” is a front-end loader trash truck with a cost of $270,000 and one tractor for hauling garbage to the landfill, $130,000. The final item on the list is a portable building for employees to eat lunch and do paperwork, estimated at $15,000. It is needed because inmates sent to work at the facilities each day (with guards) use the current break room for lunch and that prohibits employees from entering the area.
Next Torbett lists equipment needing to be replaced or upgraded in the next year (no cost estimates): aluminum walking floor garbage trailers; container hauler to deliver and move dumpsters; dumpsters and recycling containers; a two-ram bailer; updated transfer stations; new recycling facility; scales for recycling facility; and a mechanic/maintenance person.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told the Times News there comes a time when the cost of keeping old equipment operational surpasses the cost of simply replacing it with new equipment.
“We’re at that point with our solid waste and recycling operations with everything involved,” Venable said. “Trucks, trailers, tractors, compactors. And even some of the existing facilities.”
Venable said based on discussion’s county officials have had with the state comptroller’s office, improvements to the county’s solid waste and recycling operations and facilities could be funded with the county’s share of federal relief money.“This is our one opportunity to do it and not put it on the taxpayers,” Venable said.
Sullivan County Solid Waste’s primary services are collection of trash from county schools and other county buildings, and operating the transfer stations in Kingsport and Bristol. County residents bring trash to those transfer stations, it gets compacted into the “garbage trailers,” mentioned above, and hauled by county employees to the Waste Management landfill off Highway 394 near Blountville.
The department also oversees the county’s recycling efforts.
The department’s total budget for the current fiscal year is nearly $1.97 million. That includes projected revenue of $140,000 from the sale of recycled materials. According to information included in the draft presentation from Torbett, that amount has nearly been reached in the past three months, with recycled materials sold for $135,539 from July through September.
Other revenue during that period: tipping fees from the transfer stations, $37,328 and $34,741 from trash pickup from other county departments.
The department is budgeted to receive nearly $734,000 in revenue this year from the county’s property tax rate, with 1.77 cents of the $240.62 (per $100 of assessed value) rate dedicated to the Solid Waster Fund.