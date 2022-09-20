BLOUNTVILLE — John H. Osborne III is the new assistant to the Sullivan County Commission.
The commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its meeting on Aug. 18.
Commissioner Gary Stidham was lead sponsor on the resolution to create the position, with initial co-sponsor Commissioner Andrew Cross being joined by all those voting in the affirmative.
The resolution allocated $75,000 to establish the position, including salary, benefits, equipment and supplies.
Stidham said the concept of a new position dedicated to serve primarily as professional support staff to the commission had been a topic of discussion for four years.
“We needed someone for the commission who is meticulous with details, has the ability to quantify data and pass it along from various departments to the commission and develop an efficient flow of information on ongoing county projects to the commission on a regular basis,” Stidham said.
He noted the commission elects a chairman each year, all 24 seats on the commission come up for election every four years, and the new position will offer a continuity throughout any changes.
“Everyone in the county is excited to have John join county government,” Stidham said. “He was by far the most qualified for the job among those who expressed interest. We know he has a deep understanding of how county government works, and he has a long history of accuracy when it comes to researching and writing about complicated issues in an understandable way.”
Osborne, 59, is an award-winning journalist with 35 years of experience in the newspaper business. He worked for the Kingsport Times News for 30 years.
