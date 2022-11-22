Those helping to stock the new food pantry for needy students at the Tenessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton are (from left to right): David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton; student Jonathan Banks; student Lucas Perkins; industrial electricity teacher Philip Peters; student Rachel Blevins; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; and Katie Blevins, administrative support.
ELIZABETHTON — Just a couple of days before Thanksgiving, the new food pantry at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is stocked with food items for students whose full time study schedule sometimes makes it difficult to earn money to buy enough food for their needs.
On Tuesday afternoon, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby dropped off a big load of foods with a long shelf life for use in stocking the new food pantry. Several students helped her unload the items from her van and take them to the pantry. The food was collected in a food drive by county employees at the Carter County Courthouse. Woodby said the food drive is continuing for the food pantry. Food donations may be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.
The county government has also supported the food pantry with a letter to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a state grant which provided a refrigerator, freezer and shelving for the food pantry. In the letter, Woodby wrote “Carter County is proud to support TCAT Elizabethton in their dream to make the food pantry a reality to address student food insecurity.”
David Hicks, president of the Elizabethton college, said there is a need for the pantry. “Some of our students struggle with getting enough to eat.” Hicks said many of the students have to be on campus all day. With study and commuting time, there isn’t much time left to take a job to help with day to day expenses.”