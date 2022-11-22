TCAT Elizabethton

Those helping to stock the new food pantry for needy students at the Tenessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton are (from left to right): David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton; student Jonathan Banks; student Lucas Perkins; industrial electricity teacher Philip Peters; student Rachel Blevins; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; and Katie Blevins, administrative support.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Just a couple of days before Thanksgiving, the new food pantry at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is stocked with food items for students whose full time study schedule sometimes makes it difficult to earn money to buy enough food for their needs.

On Tuesday afternoon, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby dropped off a big load of foods with a long shelf life for use in stocking the new food pantry. Several students helped her unload the items from her van and take them to the pantry. The food was collected in a food drive by county employees at the Carter County Courthouse. Woodby said the food drive is continuing for the food pantry. Food donations may be dropped off at the mayor’s office during business hours.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

