ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of people and institutions offering advice about how to be a successful entrepreneur, but there are few that offered better advice than those who spoke at the 2022 Connect Leadership Conference offered by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.

The conference consisted of a series of workshops and lectures led by some very successful local entrepreneurs who told the stories how they built their own companies from scratch. The keynote speaker was Randy Boyd, now the president of the University of Tennessee, but he is also an entrepreneur who told how he created his very successful companies.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you