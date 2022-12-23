Update: BrightRidge is implementing 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide in response to damage caused by gusty winds from this morning’s winter storm.

According to a news alert from BrightRidge, the rolling blackouts have been mandated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, which generates power sold by BrightRidge. 

