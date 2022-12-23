Update: BrightRidge is implementing 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide in response to damage caused by gusty winds from this morning’s winter storm.
According to a news alert from BrightRidge, the rolling blackouts have been mandated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, which generates power sold by BrightRidge.
The temporary outages will continue until further notice. BrightRidge said restoration work on its distribution grid will continue until all damage has been repaired.
At 11:30 a.m., BrightRidge was reporting 5,756 outages, including more than 1,000 in the Gray area.
As previously reported
A powerful winter storm brought frigid temperatures, howling winds, power outages and a dusting of snow to Northeast Tennessee Friday morning.
At 11 a.m., BrightRidge reported 4,661 power outages -- more than 1,100 outages in Boones Creek and 1,000 in the Gray area.
A Red Cross Shelter was opened at First Christian Church, 401 W Main St., and Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Rd, opened a warming shelter.
In downtown Johnson City, a number of Christmas trees had been toppled at Founders Park and King Commons.
While both of these parks are popular walking spots all day long, only one dog walker had braved the cold at Founders Park early Friday morning.
Road crews were busy in Carter County Friday removing downed trees that were blocking roadways.
Morning temperatures fell to 5 degrees, with a high of only 8 degrees expected Friday.
A wind chill warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service said wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 miles an hour. Wind chill temperatures from the gusts could be as low as -10 to -20 degrees in the lower elevations, according to the weather service.
For the Christmas weekend, high daytime temperatures are expected in the low to mid 20s, but it will remain bitterly cold overnight with temperatures expected to be in the single digits Saturday and in the mid teens Sunday.