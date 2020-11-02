To facilitate receipt of absentee by-mail ballots on Election Day, the U.S. Postal Service has designated a post office in each Tennessee county for absentee voters to expedite the mailing of their completed ballots.
A voter must mail the ballot by 3 p.m. local time Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the post office designated for the county of residence. County election officials will pick up the ballots after 3 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots cannot be dropped off at election commission offices.
Expedited Ballot Mailing Locations by County
- Washington: Jonesborough Post Office, 121 Boone St.
- Carter: Elizabethton Post Office, 901 W. Elk Ave.
- Sullivan: Blountville, Post Office, 169 Franklin Drive.
- Unicoi: Erwin Post Office, 201 N. Main Ave.
- Greene: Greenville Post Office, 220 W. Summer St.
- Johnson: Mountain City Post Office, 216 College St.
More info: https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting